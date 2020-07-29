Dr. John P. Methner FORT WORTH--Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Dr. John P. Methner, a flight surgeon, psychiatrist, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Chapel. Committal with military honors: 1:30 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to garysinese foundation.org
or to CdLSusa.org
to honor his granddaughter, Melody. Dr. Methner was preceded in death by his parents, Jack C. Methner and Elizabeth A. O'Rourke; brother, William J. Methner; sister, Mary E. Methner; brother-in-law, Donald G Shockley; and Dr. Methner's grandson, Michael J. Methner Jr. SURVIVORS: Children, Patricia L. Methner, John P. Methner II, Dr. Michael J. Methner and wife, Lisa, Stephanie A. Seegar and Kevin M. Methner; sister, Judy A. Shockley; sister-in-law, Barbara G. Methner; grandchildren, J. Chase Marney, Kendra M. Marney, Melody A. Methner, Kennedy A. Methner, Bailey and Noah Lindley; great-grandchildren, Easton Chase Marney and Hunder Ryan Kettler.