1/1
John P. Methner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John P. Methner FORT WORTH--Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Dr. John P. Methner, a flight surgeon, psychiatrist, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Chapel. Committal with military honors: 1:30 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to garysinese foundation.org or to CdLSusa.org to honor his granddaughter, Melody. Dr. Methner was preceded in death by his parents, Jack C. Methner and Elizabeth A. O'Rourke; brother, William J. Methner; sister, Mary E. Methner; brother-in-law, Donald G Shockley; and Dr. Methner's grandson, Michael J. Methner Jr. SURVIVORS: Children, Patricia L. Methner, John P. Methner II, Dr. Michael J. Methner and wife, Lisa, Stephanie A. Seegar and Kevin M. Methner; sister, Judy A. Shockley; sister-in-law, Barbara G. Methner; grandchildren, J. Chase Marney, Kendra M. Marney, Melody A. Methner, Kennedy A. Methner, Bailey and Noah Lindley; great-grandchildren, Easton Chase Marney and Hunder Ryan Kettler.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
12:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Committal
01:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved