John P. Woods, Jr. ARLINGTON -- John P. Woods, Jr. entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., May 4, 2019. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019. Both services will be held at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 4800 W. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76119 SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his loving memory: His wife, Eulanda Kay Woods; Daughters, Kim Pollard (Michael), Paula Woods, Yolanda Young, Dr. Natasha Simmons (Dennis Jr.), Victoria Knowles; Son, Roderick Russell; Grandchildren, Dr. Tiffany Kristan, (Dr. Brett Kristan), Dajia Simmons, Haelee Durham, and Dennis Simmons III; Sisters, Wanda Orr, Joyce Singleton (Scottie) and Shelia Kelly; Aunt, Nancy Jo Johnson (Robert Ray), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019