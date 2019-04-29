John Patrick McCartan Sr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--John Patrick McCartan Sr., 69, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7421 Glenview Drive, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Following the Funeral Mass, John will be laid to rest in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Visitation, followed by Rosary, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. John served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1978. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including a Purple Heart. Following his military career, John worked as an engineer for PTC, Rolm, IBM and retired from Siemens. John was preceded in death by his son, William Robert McCartan; parents, Joseph and Florence McCartan; and brothers, James and Tom McCartan. SURVIVORS: John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Patricia; and his children, John Jr. (Melissa), Jennifer McCartan (Michael), Kristen Levell (Lance), and Caitlyn McCartan. John will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Eileen Wallace; brother, Michael McCartan; grandchildren, Buddy DeVos, Cynthia Burt, Abigail and Emily Levell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



