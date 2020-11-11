1/1
John Paul Hill
1940 - 2020
John Paul Hill
July 22, 1940 - November 3, 2020
Sandy, Utah - John Paul Hill passed away in Sandy, Utah at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dido Cemetery.
He was born July, 22, 1940 in Pampa, Texas to Paul Thurman Hill and Claudia Matlock.
John lived most of his life in Texas, graduating from North Side High School and the University of North Texas. Upon graduation he completed a Master's and a Doctorate of Education. He taught at several universities before returning to Fort Worth to work at the Region XI Service Center. He loved Texas and enjoyed travel, photography and was a Bible study teacher for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by Beverly June Hill , his wife of over 45 years.
Survivors: He is survived by one brother, Gary Hill; four children, Alan Hill, Paul Hill, Brian Hill and Karen Hill-Garrett; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Skyler and Alan.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dido Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
