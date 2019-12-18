|
John Paul Wehba Sr. FORT WORTH--John Paul Wehba Sr., devoted husband, father and loving brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. John was preceded in death by his loving parents, Fred and Pauline; and his beloved wife, Carolyn. SURVIVORS: Son, John Paul Wehba Jr. of Arlington, Texas; daughter, Yvonne Wehba Powers and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Tyler and Megan of Keller, Texas; sisters, Geni Thomas Woodward of Oklahoma City, Okla., Shirley Cravens of Quanah, Texas, Dorothy Laird of McKinney, Texas, and Eleanor Cates of Waco, Texas; brother, Fred Wehba Sr. and wife, Susan, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019