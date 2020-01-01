|
John Peter Lamers FORT WORTH--John Peter Lamers, 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. John was a decorated Navy pilot, a talented aeronautical engineer and a successful business leader, but he is also remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, humility and sense of humor. He was an excellent piano player, painter and writer. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Hill Farm, 3846 North Highway 144, Granbury, TX 76048. John was born in Milwaukee in 1933 and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University in 1955, a degree in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1961, and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from Princeton University in 1962. As a naval officer in the mid-1960s, John was an aide to Vice Admiral John S. McCain Jr. at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Then, during two tours of duty, John flew 58 carrier-based combat missions over North Vietnam. His remarkable career as a naval aviator included thousands of carrier landings, day and night in all kinds of conditions. His numerous military honors and decorations include the U.S. Navy Commendation Medal, presented to him in 1973. After completing his active military service in 1969, John and his family moved to Fort Worth, where he joined the Fort Worth Division of General Dynamics. In the 1970s, he was a director of aerospace technologies for the company, then program director for the F-111 aircraft, and later vice president of YF-16 programs. Beginning in the 1980s, John was the program director of a McDonnell-Douglas/General Dynamics team that developed an advanced tactical aircraft for the Navy. He continued to work as a senior executive with General Dynamics well into his 80s. In Fort Worth, John served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was the commanding officer of award-winning fighter squadron VF-201 at the Dallas Naval Air Station from 1970 to 1972. John was also a member of the board of directors of Tarrant County Easter Seals for many years and was chairman of the board in 1972 and 1973. SURVIVORS: John was a beloved husband and father. He is survived by Sallie Young Lamers, his wife and best friend of 66 years and also a pilot. They have five children: Patrick, Elizabeth, Michael, Leslie and Susanna; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020