John Phillip Davis WEATHEFORD--Ourdear husband, father, granddad, and friend, John Phillip Davis, went home last Friday night. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard. Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday in DFW National Cemetery. We lost a Christian warrior on earth, but his Heavenly Father gained a devout son. Born in Arlington, Texas, to Bessie and Jennings Davis, John grew up in Aledo and Weatherford. After serving his country in the Air Force, John married Ina Jean Nicholson, to whom he was a devoted husband for over 62 years. His professional life allowed him the opportunity to interact with people from all over the world. John spent the majority of his professional career at Bell Helicopter, where he had the privilege of being a training instructor for people locally and worldwide for over 28 years. John was a deacon at North Main Church of Christ in Weatherford and was in charge of benevolence for over 40 years. He served the members of his congregation and community with endless hours of hospital visits, phone calls, and services. John was known for integrity, hard work, and his positive outlook on life. His greatest love was for his family and friends. Perhaps the greatest gift of John's life was his faithful presence whether it be attendance at church, a grandchild's game or activity, a hospital visit to a friend, or helping someone in need. John leaves a great legacy that will not soon be forgotten. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his wife, Ina; his daughters and their husbands, Karen and Pat Hernandez, Debra and Scott Mead, Sharla and David Andrews; his grandchildren, Tyler Hernandez, Matthew and Karissa Mead, Stephen and Alissa Mead, Michael and Maegan Andrews, Blake and Rebekah Dugger, Russel and Chelsea Andrews, and Hannah Andrews; along with numerous great-grandchildren. He also is survived by brothers: James Davis of Reno, Nev., and Deward Davis of Mineral Wells, Texas.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store