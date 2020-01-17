Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Jack" Pickle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Jack" Pickle Obituary
John "Jack" Pickle GRANBURY -- John "Jack" R. Pickle, age 94, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 18, Wiley Funeral Home, 400 E. US Highway 377, Granbury, Texas 76048 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. John was born February 9, 1925 in Mississippi to parents Emmitt R. and Nellie Jolly Pickle. John was married to Geneva "Chickie" McDonald Pickle for over 65 years of love and devotion. Jack was an exceptional husband and father, and an even better Grandpa. His family meant the world to him. Jack and Chickie enjoyed many years of travel, participation in two local ham radio clubs, and attending the First Methodist Church in Granbury. Jack loved country western dancing, was a member of the Masons and Shriners, researching his family tree, and regular morning coffee at the Whataburger with friends. Though Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him in this life, his family takes comfort in knowing he is among the angels in heaven. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, and his son, Carl. SURVIVORS: John was survived by his son, Rick (Teri) and his two grandchildren, Brian and Brittany (Matt).
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -