John "Jack" Pickle GRANBURY -- John "Jack" R. Pickle, age 94, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 18, Wiley Funeral Home, 400 E. US Highway 377, Granbury, Texas 76048 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. John was born February 9, 1925 in Mississippi to parents Emmitt R. and Nellie Jolly Pickle. John was married to Geneva "Chickie" McDonald Pickle for over 65 years of love and devotion. Jack was an exceptional husband and father, and an even better Grandpa. His family meant the world to him. Jack and Chickie enjoyed many years of travel, participation in two local ham radio clubs, and attending the First Methodist Church in Granbury. Jack loved country western dancing, was a member of the Masons and Shriners, researching his family tree, and regular morning coffee at the Whataburger with friends. Though Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him in this life, his family takes comfort in knowing he is among the angels in heaven. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, and his son, Carl. SURVIVORS: John was survived by his son, Rick (Teri) and his two grandchildren, Brian and Brittany (Matt).
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020