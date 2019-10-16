|
John R. Stanley FORT WORTH -- John Roy Stanley passed away September 4, 2019 at the age of 81. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 19, First Baptist Church in Hurst and a gathering after the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a charity in their name. John was born February 17, 1938 in Dublin, Texas to Roy and Ada Mae Stanley. He grew up in Spur, Texas moving to Fort Worth after high school. John married the love of his life, Mary in 1960 and started a family while working at Bell Helicopter for 30+ years. In retirement he and Mary were able to fulfill their life long dreams of traveling. Family was always a priority for John. He was very active in the church and other charities and voluntary associations. His death was preceded in death by his wife, Mary by only a few days. SURVIVORS: 2 sons and daughter in laws, Mike and Deby Stanley and David and Cindy Stanley. John had 7 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019