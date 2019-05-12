John Randall Thomas LAKE WORTH--John Randall Thomas, 64, a lifelong resident of Lake Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Grace Baptist Church, 1501 Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement. Randy was born in Fort Worth on April 30, 1955. He was a lifelong Lake Worth resident and an avid Bullfrog fan. Randy was a printer by trade, and loved fishing and hunting. He was an avid coin collector. As much as all of this meant to him, the love of his life was his wife of 44 years. Randy's humor and ability to tell a story won him many friends, and his loyalty to his family and friends is unmatched. He never met a stranger, and he loved life. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Thomas. SURVIVORS: His wife, Tammy Thomas. He is also survived by daughters, Tamera Thomas and Misty Thomas; his sisters, Murna, Terri Thomas, and Gayle Cearley; brother, Jaime Molina; grandchildren, Wesley Molina and wife, Jordan, Kade Martinez, Zane Thomas, Kash Martinez, Kali Martinez, and Jace Rodriquez. Randy also left behind many nieces, nephews, family-in-laws, and friends.



