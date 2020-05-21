John Ray Baileys
1952 - 2020
John Ray Baileys ARLINGTON -- John Ray Baileys, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Arlington. SERVICE: Services will be held at a later date. John was born on June 14, 1952 in Dallas to Chester Albert Baileys and Gladys Virginia Syvils Baileys. John married Mary Helen Blanton on November 19, 1982 and was happily married for 37 years. He worked as an engineer for Oil States Industries. John loved spending time with family and friends. He was a very devoted father and had a special bond with the family pets. John was a wonderful husband, father, friend, and coach who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Gladys Baileys. SURVIVORS: Wife, Helen Baileys; sons, Jason Geer and wife, Jennifer, and Anson Baileys and wife, Sonya; daughters, Brittany Geer, Lauren (Baileys) Miller and husband, Ryan, and Aimee Baileys; brother, Charles Baileys; and sister, Doris Dale.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
