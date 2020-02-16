|
John Reginald Black III GRANBURY--John Reginald Black III departed his earthly body peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to finally be with his Lord and Savior after a yearlong battle with cancer, but yet he still fought hard with determination and courage. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. John was born Tuesday, Feb. 29, 1944, in Long Beach, Calif., and then grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School, and then graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1966. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country proudly during the Vietnam War as a sergeant for two years. He finally retired in January 2003 after 37 years of service with the federal government. John was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Black; sister, Jo Ann Black Allbritton; father, John R. Black Jr.; stepmother, Dorothy Black; and stepsister, Janetta Yarbrough. SURVIVORS: Nephew, Jason Allbritton and wife, Christie; niece, Jenny Allbritton Lee and husband, Tom; great-nieces and great-nephews, Meghan Jo Ann, Jared, and Cody Allbritton, and Krystyn Lee and Jordan Buchanan; stepsisters, Linda Johnson and Tiff, and Kay Ryan and Scott; special friend and caregiver, C.J. Stokes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020