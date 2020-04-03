|
John Rimes "Jack" Farlow FORT WORTH -- John Rimes "Jack" Farlow died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas of natural causes. SERVICES: Graveside and burial services were held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Jack was a native of Fort Worth, born Sept. 5, 1934, and lived here all his life. He was a Christian and lifetime member of River Oaks United Methodist Church. He attended Castleberry Schools and Fort Worth North Side High School and was a fifth generation member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He attended Texas A&M College, Class of 1956, was a member of the ROTC, Freshman Aggie Battery "E", Fish Band. His choice of study was Electrical Engineering. Jack was employed at Convair - now Lockheed Martin - as a design engineer in the electrical design group, then went to work with his father as a partner in Farlow Insurance Agency in River Oaks. Upon retirement of his father, he became sole owner of the insurance agency, owning it for over 35 years. He was elected president of the Fort Worth Association of Insurance Agents and served in other capacities of that professional organization. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Northwest Fort Worth, serving as president and other offices, and specializing in working with Key Clubs, high school service clubs for boys sponsored by Kiwanis on the local, state and international levels. Jack served on the City of River Oaks Park Board as chairman and treasurer, River Oaks Living Legacy Committee as treasurer and was a member of the River Oaks Area Historical Society. He was elected by stockholders to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Security State Bank in River Oaks in 1971, and served in that capacity until the bank was converted to a branch bank, becoming the Bank of America. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Farlow, Jr. and Mary Sulzby Farlow. SURVIVORS: Wife of 50 years, Martha; daughter, Carolyn Summers and husband, Bryan; son, Lee Farlow; sister, Mary Thomas and husband, Edward of Bryan, Texas; brother, Frank Farlow III and wife, Janet of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren Farlow, Landrie and Ryann Summers; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2020