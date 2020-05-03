John Robert "Bob" Corley FORT WORTH--John Robert "Bob" Corley, 90, of Fort Worth, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be communicated at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorials may be presented as follows or to your preferred charity: Texas Wesleyan University's Carol W. Corley Library Employee Fund or the Bob and Shirley Corley Textbook Loan Fund, both at 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, 76105; Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas; Community Hospice House, 301 Medpark Circle, Burleson, TX. The full obit is available online under Shannon Rose Hill obits. Bob was born to Mildred Weed Corley and John Ike Corley on Jan. 3, 1930, in Fort Worth. He loved Fort Worth, living all but seven years there. He graduated from Poly High School in 1947, attended North Texas University, and served in the Naval Reserves from 1949-1952 during the Korean War, serving as a hospital corpsman. Bob had two loves-of-his-life. He married Carol Wingfield in 1952, producing their children, Dave and Tish. After 43 years, Carol passed away in 1995. Bob married Shirley Ingle Brock in 1996 and celebrated 24 years with her until his death. In both marriages RV travel was a highlight throughout the United States. "Cool, colorful Colorado" was his favorite spot, where he had a summer trailer in Woodland Park. He incorporated reading, golf, hiking, running and biking into his retirement. Bob worked in pharmaceutical sales for Wyeth Labs, and served as district manager in Fort Worth, west Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. In 1989 he was awarded as the top Wyeth District Manager in the U.S. At home he was a family man, devoted to his marriage and family. He and Carol were active in Handley Methodist Church, and Bob volunteered with Boy Scouts, Moslah Temple Shrine and Bedouins, Polytechnic Masonic Lodge and the Fort Worth Scottish Rite. Bob and Shirley were members of First United Methodist Church where they loved the Wesley Sunday School class and where he taught Discipleship classes, deepening his faith in Christ. Bob's personal faith in Jesus was his strength, particularly in the years after Carol's death. He would say this life IS worth persevering for in faith of our loving God because of the Life after death that He promises through Jesus. Oh, how he knew that. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by Shirley; Dave and wife, Renee Corley, Tish and husband, Steve Deffenbaugh; stepson, Robert Brock; grandchildren, Dave Deffenbaugh, Marcie Deffenbaugh, Walker Corley and Erika Corley; great-grandchildren, Allison and Alex Deffenbaugh; and many extended family members. Deepest gratitude is extended to his caregivers, Sherran Smith and Emma Baldovinos of Professional Caretakers, and to physician and friend, Dr. Craig Dearden.





