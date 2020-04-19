|
John Robert "Bob" Hester, Jr. ARLINGTON -- John Robert "Bob" Hester, Jr., 79, passed away after an 11 month fight with cancer on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. SERVICE: Memorial service & Visitation: TBD Summer 2020 MEMORIALS: May be made to Mission Arlington www.missionarlington.org or Neuro Fitness Foundation www.neurofitnessfoundation.org. Bob was born in Washington DC Jan. 1, 1941, to John (Jack) Robert Hester and Mary Virginia Hester. After graduating from Arlington High School (Texas) in 1957, he attended Arlington State College, earning his Juris Doctorate from The University of Texas School of Law in December of 1970. After years in private practice, Bob went to work for the Tarrant County District Attorneys Office where he made many lifelong bonds. He retired on April 1, 2002, and often commented that he didn't miss the work, he missed the people. Bob was known for his passion to help others, especially those with disabilities. He volunteered and served on numerous boards including The United Cerebral Palsy Association of Tarrant County, Texas Developmental Disability Council, Advocacy Inc. (Disability Rights, Inc), Helping Restore Ability (HRA), Arlington's Mayor Committee on People With Disabilities, and the Arlington Handitran Advisory Board. He also volunteered countless hours with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas helping those who couldn't afford legal help otherwise. Bob never served for the recognition, simply wanting to help others who needed it. He was surprised and honored to be named the Arlington Volunteer of the Year in 2016. In addition to these many contributions, Bob was one of the first to have his oral history documented and published by the Texas Disability History Collection www.library.uta.edu. Bob could never go anywhere without someone knowing him and was often surprised how someone he had met once years ago would remember him. He assumed it was his wheelchair or his ties, but, those that knew Bob, knew it was his personality and ability to talk to anyone. At home he lived for his family and thoroughly enjoyed the visits from the "kids" and "grandkids" and his friends and acquaintances especially after the passing of his beloved wife, Sandi. Everyone was always welcomed even if they forgot to bring him a Starbucks coffee. He was often found on the front porch with his Starbucks and a cigar "holding council" with the neighbors who would stop by to chat. His fur friends were never left out of any "social" event as they always knew he had treats and exactly where to find them. Bob is best remembered for many things, but most memorable are his strong ethics (which led many to compare his to Atticus Finch), his passion for his Starbucks, the cigar in his pocket, and never being seen without a tie (even if he didn't have the time to tie it). Bob was preceded in death by his father "Jack"; mother, "Virginia"; his loving wife of 48 years, Sandi; and his lifelong friends, Pat Bingham, Bob Oliver, Bobby Walker and Bob Steele. SURVIVORS: Son, John and wife, Lacie; brother, Charles and wife, Jodi; nieces, Michal, Nancy, and Deah; nephews, Tommy, Paul and Robert; and "grandkids", Christian, Abby, Natalie, Kathryn, Jack, Willow, Nick and Luke.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020