John Robert Woods FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 3:30 in the morning, John Robert Woods, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away at the age of 77. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at First Baptist Church of Hurst. John's favorite teams were the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Rangers, he would have loved for you to attend his celebration of life wearing team attire, if you are so inclined. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriners' Children's Hospital, or a charity of your choice
.