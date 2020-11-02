John Rymell
August 11, 1967 - October 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - John Jarman Rymell, 53, claimed the promise of his baptism on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by his family as he peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus. He is now healed and whole after a hard fought battle against bladder cancer.
John was born August 11, 1967 in Fort Worth, Texas to Robert and Mary Katherine Rymell. He graduated from Texas Christian University where he met his beloved wife Erica Kroh. They married February 8, 1992. They made Fort Worth their home as he and Erica added two beautiful daughters, Kendall and Lily to their family. He and his family were longtime members of Arlington Heights United Methodist Church where he was happy to serve in many capacities over the years.
He loved to laugh, play and watch golf, fish, and follow all sports (especially his TCU Horned Frogs). None who knew him well would deny that he had an "encyclopedic" knowledge of Horned Frog football stats! His yearly fishing trips to Jackson Hole with his family and friends were a priority.
John is survived by his wife, Erica Kroh Rymell, his daughters, Kendall Kroh Rymell and Lily Jarman Rymell; his parents, Robert and Mary Katherine Rymell, his brother Thomas Rymell, M.D., wife Lisa, and children Dylan and Mary Grace; parents in-law Clayton and Clare Kroh; and sisters-in-law Randy Barbee, Kirsten Stahl, husband Jimmy Stahl and their children Sam, Katie and Clay.
The Rymells wish to extended heartfelt thanks for the love and support of family and many friends, the Burdette family, and the "six".
Memorial contributions may be given to any favorite cancer charity as John desired to support their ongoing efforts in the battle for a cure.
The service at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas will be available via livestream on Friday, November 6th at 2pm. Visit http://media.ahumcfw.org
to find the livestream of this event.