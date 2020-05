Or Copy this URL to Share

John S. Sheets Jr. FORT WORTH--John S. passed May 1, 2020. SURVIVORS: Two brothers; a sister; two stepsons; a stepdaughter; grandkids. THE MAJOR FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 9 325 SOUTH FREEWAY, 817-608-0123



