Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
For more information about
John Burns
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sandidge Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Sandidge Burns Obituary
Dr. John Sandidge Burns COLLEYVILLE--Dr. John Sandidge Burns, 94, a descendant of Fort Worth pioneers, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held later. John S. Burns was born to Irma Sandidge Burns and Andrew T. Burns on June 3, 1925. His pioneer ancestors include his great-grandfather, Dr. Julian Field, and his grandparents, John Wright Sandidge and Bessie Field Sandidge. At 17, John joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. Upon his return, he attended New York University and earned a degree in English literature. While teaching at Rice University, John received his doctorate degree. A professorship with the University of Maryland took Dr. Burns to Air Force bases all over the world where he taught military personnel and their dependents. Dr. Burns' last teaching position was with the University of Texas at Arlington. Dr. Burns treasured all animals. He served as the president of the North Texas Humane Society from 1965-1990 and led the way for its development and expansion. Dr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Barbara Burns Maddox. SURVIVORS: Dr. Burns is survived by loving nieces, Dolly Wadlington of Decatur, Debbie Maddox Williams of Colleyville, and Cindy Maddox Jeter of Grapevine; eight great-nieces and nephews; and 15 great-greats.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -