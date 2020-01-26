|
Dr. John Sandidge Burns COLLEYVILLE--Dr. John Sandidge Burns, 94, a descendant of Fort Worth pioneers, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held later. John S. Burns was born to Irma Sandidge Burns and Andrew T. Burns on June 3, 1925. His pioneer ancestors include his great-grandfather, Dr. Julian Field, and his grandparents, John Wright Sandidge and Bessie Field Sandidge. At 17, John joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. Upon his return, he attended New York University and earned a degree in English literature. While teaching at Rice University, John received his doctorate degree. A professorship with the University of Maryland took Dr. Burns to Air Force bases all over the world where he taught military personnel and their dependents. Dr. Burns' last teaching position was with the University of Texas at Arlington. Dr. Burns treasured all animals. He served as the president of the North Texas Humane Society from 1965-1990 and led the way for its development and expansion. Dr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Barbara Burns Maddox. SURVIVORS: Dr. Burns is survived by loving nieces, Dolly Wadlington of Decatur, Debbie Maddox Williams of Colleyville, and Cindy Maddox Jeter of Grapevine; eight great-nieces and nephews; and 15 great-greats.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020