John Stambulich ARLINGTON--John Stambulich, 92, peacefully fell asleep in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. SERVICE: 12 noon Thursday, April 25, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2:00 p.m. Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Memorials: Donations may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch. John was born January 9, 1927 in Vele Mune, Croatia. His family immigrated to Australia in 1935. John made his way to America and served in the Army and became a citizen in 1949. He met Billie Sue Jenkins in Killeen, Texas while stationed at Fort Hood and they married in 1952. They lived in Chicago, Illinois until 1964 then made their home in Arlington, Texas. John and Billie loved to go the Senior Dances around the DFW area where they met life long friends that became like family. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Maria Stambulich; sister, Mary Jurich and brother-in-law, Joe; brother, Ray Stambulich; son, Garry Stambulic; daughter, Pat Stambulic Williams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Billie Stambulich; and five daughters: Pam Duke and husband, Ronnie, Donna Kelly and friend, Rick Morrow, Brenda Evans, Laurie Mclaughlin and husband, Jimmy, Julie Stambulic; nine grandchildren: Matt Duke, Josh Duke, Elliott Evans and wife, Cheryl, Justin McLaughlin and wife, Amber, Tristan Evans, Ashley Stambulic, Anthony Stambulic and husband, Michael, Adam Stambulic, Leslie Elms and husband, Taylor; eight great-grandchildren: Ethan, Shalyn, Zoe, Kayden, Mason, Kyler, Noah and Ava Rose; his brother of Australia, Chas Stambulich and wife, Rhonda; sister-in-law, Anne Stambulich; Thomas and Louise Talley and family; and Mike Kelly of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members and beautiful friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary