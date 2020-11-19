John Stayton

August 20, 1931 - November 11, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - John was born to Paul and Blair Stayton on Aug 20, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana, where he reached the top of the running world as a high-schooler in track and cross country. He was a 3-time state cross country champion and 3-time mile champion, including a state meet record of 4:24 in 1949— a feat not to be repeated for 50 more years. He was included in Madison's County's 100 Greatest Athletes tribute book published in 2012. At Purdue University where John attended college on a track scholarship, he set several school records as a freshman and sophomore, and he ran a 4:14 best in the mile. A torn Achilles Tendon hampered his last two years of collegiate running, but he rebounded on a Marine team that won the junior national AAU cross country championship in 1953. His strong interest and ability in running would pique his efforts and interests always, and when he no longer ran, he took up Taekwondo where he was the oldest entrant to the sport at age 80 (Guinness Book of World Records) earning a 3rd degree black belt.

John served as a Marine in Korea following graduation from Purdue. Later, as a reservist, he retired as a Lt Colonel. He was very proud to be a military officer, and it is of note that he died on Veterans Day. He also greatly enjoyed the outdoors and animal life, having nurtured many dogs, cats, squirrels and birds –both at home and on his many 3-mile walks. He just plain enjoyed being outside and living life.

In his civilian life he worked for different Pharma companies such as Eli Lilly and Baxter Laboratories and later different employment contractors until he started his own sporting awards company which enabled him to help recognize other outstanding athletes.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C Stayton and E. Blair Stayton of Anderson, IN and his brother-in-law David R McMahan of Southlake, TX. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Stayton; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Briscoe and Nicki McConnell, both of Florida; sister, Mary Sue McMahan of Southlake, TX; two nephews, Robert T Harrington, Jr. and wife Nena of Laguna Beach, CA and John McMahan and wife Cheryl of Keller, TX and their three daughters, Hayley, Sydney, and Kennedy; and one niece, Kris Reasoner of Noblesville, Indiana and daughter, Cassidy.

John's family will all miss his cheerful and competitive spirit as he has reached the end of this journey and now on to his heavenly destination.





