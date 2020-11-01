John Stephen ElekesMay 24, 1938 - October 24, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - John Stephen Elekes passed through the deep waters on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.Interment: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.Memorials: If desired, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund or Toys for Tots.John was born May 24, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Irene Demeter Elekes and Alex Balazs Elekes. Upon graduation from Arizona State University with a B.S., he completed TBS-Marine Corps Schools, Quantico, Virginia and served in the USMCR for 26 years, retiring as Lt. Col. He later graduated from Western State University College of Law and practiced trial law for over 40 years in Orange County, California.In his retirement, he and Michele moved to Texas where he found plenty of time to fish, duck hunt and golf. He enjoyed volunteering with Citizens on Patrol in his neighborhood, marshaling at the Fort Worth Colonial and serving as a mediator at Dispute Resolution Services of Fort Worth. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and The Breakfast Club of Fort Worth.He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Kippi Jane Page.Survivors: Wife, Michele Russell Elekes; stepson, Travis Buck, Travis's daughter, Gretchen Buck, and his granddaughter, Morgan Page; Michele's mother, Mary Jean Slocum Russell; sister, Jean Marie Russell; brother, Carter Russell and wife, Joni; nephew, Lee Weskamp; nieces, Megan Russell and Cami Russell Hollar and husband, Josh.