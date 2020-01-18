|
|
John Stephen Jacoby MCKINNEY--John Stephen Jacoby, "Steve," 73, of McKinney, Texas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, 75013. A private graveside service will be held in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home at their convenience on Friday to pay their respects and to sign the register book. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the . Mr. Jacoby was born Nov. 26, 1946, to John Rexford (1911-1985) and Dorothy Finnell (1915-1990) Jacoby in Omaha, Neb. Mr. Jacoby was a 1965 graduate from Memorial High School in Houston, Texas. He then received his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University in 1970 and he earned his master's degree from Texas Christian University in 1974. Mr. Jacoby spent 49 years in education both in Texas and Arkansas. He was principal of Grapevine High School, principal of James Martin High School, principal of Bentonville (Ark.) High School and principal of Fayetteville (Ark.) High School. Mr. Jacoby was selected as the "Secondary Principal of the Year" in the state of Texas and in the state of Arkansas. He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award on three different occasions. Mr. Jacoby was also the president of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals and the president of the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals. He also served in the Texas National Guard from 1970-1976. SURVIVORS: Mr. Jacoby is survived by his wife, Kay L. Jacoby; children, David John Jacoby and his wife, Jennifer, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Scott Stephen Jacoby and his wife, Sara, of Spring, Texas; stepson, Chad Nichols Williamson of Anderson, Mo.; sister, Ann Jacoby Martin of San Marcos, Texas; grandchildren, Ben and Madelynn "Princess" Jacoby of Spring, Texas, Wyatt Jacoby of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Nichols Williamson of Dallas, Texas. TURRENTINE JACKSON MORROW FUNERAL HOME Allen, 972-562-2601 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020