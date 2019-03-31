|
John Ted Caddell WATAUGA--John Ted Caddell, at 73 years of age, of Watauga, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at North Park Baptist Church, 7025 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. John was born April 6, 1945, and was preceded in death by his parents, Crede and Mittie Caddell, and his two sons, Randy and Sammy Caddell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Laura Caddell; his brothers, Sam and wife, Brenda Caddell, Dave and his wife, Beverly Caddell; his son, Ron and wife, Terri Caddell; his daughters, Kristal Caddell, Kristine and husband, Gil Soley; his grandkids, Jennifer, Jered, David, Jacob, Tyler, Paytlin, Mikayla, Cody, Andy and Matt; and multiple nieces and nephews. You will be missed, Streaking Turtle.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019