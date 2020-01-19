|
John Terrell Broom ARLINGTON--John T. Broom of Arlington, Texas, answered his eternal roll call to glory Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. John Church, 1701 W. Jefferson, Grand Prairie. Interment: 2:15 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. John was born April 6, 1936, in West Monroe, La., the loving son of Lula and Turner Broom. He attended Catholic school where he developed a fondness of music and joined the all-boys quartet choir. He was an avid baseball player. After graduating, his patriotic commitment lead him to join the U.S. Army. While stationed in El Paso, Texas, he met the love of his life, Stella P. Odom, whom he referred to as "Pudding." They were joined in Holy matrimony June 10, 1958, in Las Cruces, N.M., and from this union six blessed children were born. While being a devoted husband and father, he served over 30 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a command sergeant major with an honorable discharge. Then serving an additional 20 years with the civil service as a training specialist all at Fort Sill, Okla. John was a spiritual man and was involved in many church activities; Sunday School Leader, head of the Usher Board at Sheridan Road Chapel (Fort Sill, Okla.) and mentor to the Youth Ministry. His involvement in the community also led him to become a Grand Master Mason of a Masonic Lodge. John was preceded in death by his wife, Stella P. Broom. SURVIVORS: Survived by his children, Gerald Broom, Carolyn Harris, Michelle Broom, Angela Jones, John Broom Jr. and Mark Broom; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020