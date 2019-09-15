|
John Thomas Chidgey CLEBURNE -- John Thomas Chidgey, 72, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Patrick Cathedral. Interment: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to a . John was born in San Antonio, to John George Chidgey and Viola Roberta Holder. He graduated from Nolan Catholic High School and earned his Bachelors and Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University. He also earned his Master's from the University of North Texas. He was a successful Texas Trial Lawyer, Liberal Democrat, and Friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 30 years, Debbie Ann Greer. SURVIVORS: Brothers. Robert and William; children, Jennifer Gerri Chidgey and wife, Jennifer Miller, John-Paul Chidgey and wife, Amanda, Julia Paur and husband, Kyle; step-son, Marty Griffith; grandchildren, Katie, John-Luke and Tex Chidgey, Eve Kroh and Sophia-Jean Paur.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019