John Thomas (Tommy) Lowe HASLET--John Thomas (Tommy) Lowe, 77, passed away at his home in Haslet on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 2301 Acton Hwy. Granbury, Texas 76049. A Private burial for family only will be held at Acton Cemetery in Acton, Texas. John, an only child, was born January 23, 1943 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI to John Patrick and Beulah Adams Lowe. He was a former resident of Fredonia, Kan. and a former resident of De Cordova Bend Estates in Acton, Texas. He married Marilyn Louise Cunningham on May 24, 1965 in Royal Oak, MI. John was a very loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. John was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Granbury. He worked at LaFarge Corporation for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his loving wife of (55) years, Marilyn Lowe of Haslet; five children, Kimberly Morgan (Steve) of Salem, Ore., Suzanne Fletcher (Charlie) of Wichita, Kan., Stephen Lowe (Julie) of Claremore, Okla., John Thomas Lowe, II (Sarah) of Haslet and Jason Lowe (Stacy) of Trenton, MI; thirteen grandchildren, Kirkland, Lucas, Gracelynn, Samuel, Hailey, Lauren, Andrew, Hunter, J.T., Mason, Khalan, Kinsley, Raylin,: five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Hayden, Greyson, Rhett and Finn.