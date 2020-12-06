1/1
John Thomas Robb Wuest
1992 - 2020
John Thomas Robb Wuest
May 14, 1992 - November 27, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - John Thomas Robb Wuest, 28, died tragically on November 27, 2020 in a collision in Bossier City, LA. The death of John is an immeasurable loss to his friends and family.
John, also known as J.T to his family and friends, was born on May 14, 1992 to Robert Wuest and Lee Anne McCleary in Dallas, Texas. After graduating a year early in 2009 from Central High School in Keller, Texas, J.T. worked various positions in the oil industry for approximately 10 years. His co-workers knew him as man of integrity. He was honest, respectful and had an incredible work ethic.
Friends and family will remember J.T. as charming and warm hearted. His love, generosity and unique, off center sense of humor will forever reside in our hearts.
Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend enters eternal life to prepare a room for his parents Robert Wuest and Lee Anne and Dave McCleary, sisters, Stacey, Emily and Sarah, niece, Fiona and nephew, Atticus.
A celebration of his life will be held privately for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of John to the Presbyterian Night Shelter at www.giving.journeyhome.org or the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County at https://ugm-tc.networkforgood.com .


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss Emily. Let us know if you need anything. Hilary & Dave
December 5, 2020
You will be forever in our hearts.
Horace and Virginia Robb
December 5, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers for your family’s loss. We want you to know that we will be praying for strength, peace, and comfort for you and your family. Lean on your memories and faith in Christ Jesus. Our most heartfelt condolences. Earlene and Brian Lambeth, Round Rock, TX tv
Earlene and Brian Lambeth
Acquaintance
