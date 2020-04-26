|
John Thomas Tapley, Jr. ARLINGTON -- John Tapley, 90, passed peacefully April 16, 2020. SERVICE: DFW National Cemetery at a later date. John's early life was in Houston and graduated Texas A&M class of 1952 were he was a Yell Leader. He served as a USAF pilot, transferred to the Naval Air Reserve retiring as Captain. He flew with Braniff Airlines and was a flight instructor at American Airlines. John's generous spirit and sense of humor will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles, and his son David. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carolyn; son, Kyle; daughter, Julie; grandsons, William and John.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020