John Timothy Witt BEDFORD--John Timothy Witt, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital, with his beloved wife, Mary Jane Tietze Witt, and family members at his side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, 76107, with a reception immediately following. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's memory to Community Crossroads, 1516 Hemphill, Fort Worth, TX 76104; Habitat for Humanity 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709; or a . Born Sept. 12, 1946, in Borger, Texas, John was the second son of three born to Eugene T. Witt and Helen C. Witt. His formative years were spent in Bartlesville, Okla., where he enjoyed scouting, sports, and church activities. John graduated from College High School in 1964. He attended Oklahoma State University, where his studies were interrupted by the Vietnam War. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Vesuvius. After completing hospital corpsman training, he was later assigned to the Marine Detachment in Vietnam from 1969 to 1973. After returning to OSU, John received his bachelor's degree in history and was a member of the Delta Chi Social Fraternity. He was also a member of the Cherokee Nation. Following graduation, John settled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, becoming an early employee of Southwest Airlines. He worked in their operations department at Dallas Love Field for over 25 years. John retired from Southwest in 2002. In 1983, John married the love of his life, Mary Jane Tietze Witt. During their married life together, they shared a love of faith, travel, fishing, family, cooking classes and volunteering. He was always ready to lend a hand to relatives and friends. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. Preceding John in death were his parents, Helen and Gene. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, John is survived by his brothers, Tom Witt and wife, Grethe Myles, of Morgantown, W.Va., and David Witt and wife, Susanna, of Keller; brother-in-law, Eric Tietze and wife, Joyce Streuding, of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Dr. Pamela Tietze of Mansfield; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who will miss this much loved and cherished man.



