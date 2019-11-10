|
|
John Valentine Cisneros II FORT WORTH--John Valentine Cisneros II, 81, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to the Second Opportunity for Success Program at Lena Pope, which offers a second chance for hope, happiness and success for at-risk youth and their families. John will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, kindness and hospitality, which did not begin and end with Los Vaqueros Restaurants, which he founded as chef and owner in 1982. Everyone was welcome at his table, and he made sure they knew it. John was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Anastasia Castro Cisneros; parents, Mary Marquez Cisneros and John Valentine Castro Cisneros; and brother, Robert Cisneros. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 59 years, Amelia Yvonne "Kiki" Cisneros; sons, Johnny Cisneros and his wife, Vicki, Michael Cisneros and his wife, Stacey; brother, Vincent Cisneros and his wife, Mary; sisters, Rosalinda Perez, Gloria Martinez; granddaughters, Sonya Wierzowiecki and her husband, John, Dr. Cassidy Liland and her husband, Davidson, Tara Cisneros, Alanna Cisneros; grandson, John Michael Chance Cisneros; great-granddaughter, Madison Liland; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019