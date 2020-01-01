Home

John Van Warren

John Van Warren Obituary
John Van Warren BURLESON--John Van Warren, "Big John,' passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Pathway Church in Burleson, Texas, 325 N. Renfro St., Burleson, Texas, 76028. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to Parkinson's Association or Diabetes Association. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Cunningham Warren; father, L.E. Warren; brother, Mark Warren. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his wife, Linda Carol Warren; sons, Jeff Warren, Jack Warren and wife, Ashely; sister, Mary Warren Branum; grandchildren, Jacob, Maddie, Lily, Carter and Easton; nephew, Garron Hill.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020
