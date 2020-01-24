|
John W. Owens, Jr. FORT WORTH -- John W. Owens, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, Jan 10, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 25, Meeting hall of Dido United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Forever Free. He graduated Longview High School in 1962 and played football for the University of Mississippi and Stephen F. Austin State University. John served his country for six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He made his career throughout Texas in concrete and asphalt construction. John was a Senior Development Manager with Centurion American for over 20 years.He was an avid golfer, sportsman, and dog lover. Our family would like to thank Dana and Johnny Hathcock, Paul Smith, Pam Williams, Leo Duarte, Gonzalo Lopez, Isabel Lopez, and Carlos Lopez for their loving support of our father in his final years. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his children, Melissa (Glenn) Juenke of Houston, Marty (Erica) Owens of Fulshear, and John Owens of Argyle; grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Juenke, Jack Owens, Emma and Raegan Owens; cousins Chuck Rogers and Virginia Pickard; his beloved dog, Prince; and many friends, neighbors, coworkers, and caretakers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020