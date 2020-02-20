|
John Wallace Jackson FORT WORTH--John W. Jackson, 88, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Wayne Boze Funeral Home, 1826 W. Hwy. 287 Business, in Waxahachie, Texas. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment: Ozro Cemetery, Ellis County, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas www.waynebozefuneralhome.com MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . John, known as "Uncle J" to his niece and nephews, was born May 2, 1931, at Maypearl in Ellis County, Texas, to Margaret and W.H. Jackson. He grew up on his family's farm near Maypearl and attended Waxahachie High School, where he played football. After graduating from high school in 1948, John farmed and attended TCU before transferring to Texas A&M in 1951. John was a member of the Corps of Cadets and graduated from Texas A&M in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering. He received a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduating from A&M and served most of his active duty at Fort Hood, Texas. Upon his discharge from active army duty in 1957, John went to work for the Soil Conservation Service ("SCS") of the United States Department of Agriculture, where he worked as a construction engineer. He began his career with the SCS in Crosbyton, Texas, where he worked for two years before being transferred to Spur, Texas. John moved to the Pampa, Texas SCS office in 1964, where he worked for nine years, and he finished his career in Stephenville, where he worked for 14 years before retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. He moved to Fort Worth in 2002 and was a member of First Baptist Church Benbrook. SURVIVORS: Brother, Calvin M. Jackson of Fort Worth and wife, Carolyn; niece, Carol Silver of Edmond, Okla., and husband, Ken; nephew, Cal Jackson of Fort Worth and wife, Cheryl; great-nephews, Brandon, Jackson and Clayton Silver, Matthew Jackson and wife, Jamie, and Rockwell Jackson and fiancee, Stephanie Davis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020