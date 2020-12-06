John Walter Grow, Sr.

March 5, 1937 - November 20, 2020

North Richland Hills , Texas - John Walter Grow Sr was born March 5, 1937, in Bremerton, Washington, to Walter and Lora Grow. He died November 20, 2020, at his home in North Richland Hills, Texas. John enlisted in the US Army in 1954 for four years. Upon returning to civilian life he worked in the insurance business in New York City and Chicago. He enlisted in the Army in 1965 specifically to attend helicopter pilot training. He received his warrant officer rank upon graduation from flight school and was deployed to Vietnam where he flew gunships. He received a direct commission to second lieutenant before being sent back to Vietnam to lead a maintenance company. The remainder of his 20 year career was spent as a pilot, administrator or contract manager and he retired as a major. Upon retiring from the military John worked as a contract manager for Bell Helicopter Textron, retiring in 1997. His next career involved opening a one man custom picture framing business which he enjoyed for the creativity. In actual retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending Vietnam era military reunions, communicating with fellow military aviators via email and traveling. His last year was spent battling lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and son Christopher. He is survived by his wife Gretchen and five children, Lora Jackson of Gainesville, FL; John Grow Jr of Gainesville, FL; Walter Grow and wife Dyanne of Haltom City, TX; James Grow and wife Crystil of Ft Worth, TX; Rachel Grow of N Richland Hills, TX; six grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Hurst, Texas on Friday, December 11th at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at DFW National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or Air Warrior Courage Foundation.







