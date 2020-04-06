|
|
John Wayne Broussard FORT WORTH--John Wayne Broussard passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. John was born Sept. 8, 1947, in Beaumont to the late John and Mary Lee Broussard. He retired from a job that he loved at TX Dot after 24 years of service. John met the love of his life, Jackie, and together they shared many adventures together traveling and spending time with family and friends. Since his retirement, he enjoyed socializing over a few adult beverages. He was a member of Lake Worth Masonic Lodge #1410. Many will remember John as a man of faith, a modern day troubadour, and a perfect gentleman. John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Wayne Broussard; and stepson, Garrett White. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jackie Broussard; son, John Paul Broussard; stepdaughter, Stephanie Marie White; grandson, Nolan White; sisters, Susan Aiena and Liz Simmons; brother, Bobby Broussard; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2020