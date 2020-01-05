|
John Wayne Neeley MANSFIELD--John Wayne Neeley passed away and into Jesus' loving arms at the age of 80 on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home in Mansfield, Texas, lovingly surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate and honor him will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Fielder Church at South Oaks, 5925 US Hwy 287 N, Arlington, Texas, 76017. MEMORIALS: Donations are encouraged to be directed to The Tarrant Area Food Bank. 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76017, www.tafb.org. John was born May 22, 1939, in Haskell, Texas. He had two brothers and a sister. He married Kay Test in 1963 and had two children, John Neeley and Terri Haider. He was blessed and overjoyed with 11 grandchildren. Following four years of service in the Navy, his career consisted of serving as a police officer in both Abilene and Irving for a total of 33 years and retired from the Irving Police Department in 1995. Lake life and activities with his children and grandchildren provided so much joy in his life. He was an honest, caring, and funny man who gave great joy through his harmonica playing and artwork. He loved God and never wavered in his faith. He blessed all who knew him. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020