John Wesley Line Obituary
John Wesley Line NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--John Wesley Line, 79, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood prior to service. John was an entrepreneur who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping and sailing. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean Line. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Linda Line; sons, Kenny Line and wife, Lee Ann, Gary Line and wife, Cindy; daughter, Christy Taylor and husband, Richard; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, William Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019
