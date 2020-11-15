1/1
John Wesley "Wes" Puckett, Sr.
August 28, 1933 - November 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - On November 9, 2020, John Wesley (Wes) Puckett, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, died following a lengthy illness.
He was the son of William Coleman and Louise Kearby Puckett, and grew up in Fort Worth. He was a devoted husband to Margaret Brous Puckett.
Wes graduated from Paschal High School and earned a BBA degree from Texas Christian University. He served in the United States Air Force as a single engine fighter pilot flying F86 Sabre Jets. He worked for 29 years in Procurement at General Dynamics/Lockheed, Fort Worth. He was a contracts manager on the F111 and F16 aircraft and conducted numerous training classes on Procurement and Subcontract Management. Following retirement, Wes went into the antiques business in Fort Worth's Montgomery Street Antique Mall.
Wes and family have been longtime members of University Christian Church where Children and Youth Ministries, Handbell Choirs and Boars Head Festivals were much a part of their lives.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Coleman Puckett; and nephew, Randy Wesley Puckett.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; son, John Wesley Puckett, Jr. and wife Kitty Puckett and their family, Michelle and Craig Buck, and children Carter and Cambelle Buck; son, Dan William and Susan Puckett and family, Katie and Noah Brinker, and children, Annie, Judah, and Hallie; daughter, Paula Kay and Hal Turney and family, Madeline and Macy Jeffers. Additionally, he is survived by nieces, Debbie Hemingway, Mickeal Thomas; and nephew, Mitchell Puckett.
A private burial service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the University Christian Church Hand Bell Choir Ministry. Arrangements are in the care of Laurel Land Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 14, 2020
Mr. Puckett, will truly be missed. Thought and prayers to all of the family.
Herman D. Wardlaw Jr. &#8220;Herm&#8221;
Friend
