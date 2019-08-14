Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
John William O'Rear


1928 - 2019
John William O'Rear Obituary
John William O'Rear FORT WORTH--Dr. John William O'Rear, 91, an ear, nose and throat surgeon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Dr. O'Rear was born in Jasper, Ala., May 29, 1928, and attended public schools there. He became a Journeyman Printer at the age of 19 and worked for several major daily newspapers prior to and during his attendance and graduation from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. Dr. O'Rear served his internship at Tripier Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was a medical officer in the United States Army. He did his residency at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dallas, Texas, and moved to Fort Worth in 1966 to establish his medical practice. Dr. O'Rear was active in the teaching program at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and was chief of staff of the Otolaryngology Service at John Peter Smith Hospital. He was a pioneer in the development of the head and neck division at that hospital. He was a member of the Tarrant County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association and numerous other specialty medical societies. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth and Colonial Country Club. In addition to being a surgeon, he was a pilot, scuba diver, poet and a painter. He retired from his medical practice in 1996. Dr. O'Rear was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Ann Dorris O'Rear, who passed unexpectedly in 1993. SURVIVORS: Son, John M. O'Rear and wife, Beverly, and their children, Mary Katherine, John Mark and Jane Ellen; son, Stephen B. O'Rear and wife, Deborah, and his children, Travis and Elizabeth; and his longtime companion, Fredna Kennimer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
