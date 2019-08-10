Home

John William Winner V


1932 - 2019
John William Winner V Obituary
John William Winner V ALVARADO--John William Winner V, 87, of Alvarado, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Harvest Assembly of God, 7501 Crowley Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. at Harvest Assembly of God. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. He was born May 5, 1932, in Markleton, Pa., to Daisy and John Charles Winner. He was married for 63 years to Eleanor Balser Winner. He proudly served his country in the USAF for 20 years as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. He was a charter member and served as a deacon at Northview Assembly of God in Shreveport, La. More recently, he attended Harvest Assembly of God in Fort Worth. He and his wife were foster parents to over 60 children and raised three sons. They were Foster Parents of the Year for the state of Louisiana on multiple occasions. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor; his parents; six sisters; and one brother. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, John H. (Sandra) Winner, Stephen (Donna) Winner and Gary (Hazel) Winner; grandchildren, Wayne (LeAnna) Winner and Elijah, Asher, Isaac; Christy (Brian) Fugitt and Matthew, Austin, Allison; Brandon (Bobbie) Winner and Lacey, Kyle, Briana, Gabriel; Ryan Winner and Bastian; Dalton Winner and McKenzie; Jennipher Bell and Zachary, Andrew, Nathaniel, Martha, Naomi; Jessie (Stephanie) Winner and Aurora, Lexington; Charlie (Cristina) Winner and Bayleigh, Bentley, John Grayson; Katie (Ben) Witts and Connor, Ella, Emma; Corina (Zac) Baker and Layla, Jennifer, Abigail, Ramona, Eleanor, Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019
