John Wylie Davenport STAUNTON, VA.--John Wylie Davenport, 88, of Staunton, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a hospital in Charlottesville, Va. Mr. Davenport was born in Gordonsville, Va., on Sept. 20, 1931, a son of the late Wallace L. and Agnes Dempsey Davenport. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Vivian Davenport; and two brothers, Thomas E. "Ted" and Wallace C. Davenport. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Bernice "Bunny" C. Davenport (from Hampton, Va.); his son, Michael "Eric" Davenport, his wife, Lisa (of Aledo, Texas), and their family, Ethan, Riley and Elise; his daughter, Rebecca "Becki" Gale Spitzer-Duday, her husband, Chris (of Charlottesville, Va.), and their family, Allie (Spitzer), Jacob and Macy Tackett, Brandon, Brooke H. and Finnley Spitzer and Alexis Duday. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Garland Lunsford of (Delaplane, Va.); and numerous nieces and nephews. John attended Orange County High School and graduated from Fork Union Military Academy. He attended the University of Richmond, where he pitched for the Spiders baseball team, before transferring to the University of Virginia. John and Bunny were married March 18, 1961. They moved to Staunton and joined Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry, and they both assisted with youth group activities. John was a past president of the Augusta Lions Club and the Young Men's Civic Club of Staunton. He retired from Staunton VDOT in 1991, after 30 years of service. John enjoyed all sports, especially golfing at the Gypsy Hill Golf Course and many other courses, and was an avid UVA Basketball fan. John had a great sense of humor that brought smiles to everyone around him. He also enjoyed puttering in the garden, feeding his hummingbirds and fishing. Dearest to his heart were his faith in God and love for his wife and family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net MEMORIALS: It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to the Emmanuel Church, 300 West Frederick S., Staunton, VA 24401. COFFMAN FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Staunton, Va., 540-887-8111 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.