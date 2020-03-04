Home

Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Wake
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Arlington, TX
Johnie Lee Carroll Jr.


1940 - 2020
Johnie Lee Carroll Jr. Obituary
Johnie Lee Carroll Jr. MANSFIELD--Johnie Lee Carroll Jr., 79, of Mansfield, Twxas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home with his wife, Opal, by his side. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, where Mr. Carroll was a loyal member. Wake: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas. Mr. Carroll was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Streetman, Texas, to the late Johnie Lee Carroll Sr. and Iamer Peterson Davis. He graduated from Dogan High School in 1960 and matriculated to Midwestern State University where he was the first African American awarded a four-year scholarship to play basketball. It was at MSU that he met his first wife, Jane Marshall Carroll. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Johnnie Mae McDaniel and Irma Williams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife, Opal Diane Carroll, and stepsons, Paxton and Pavin; and his daughters with his first wife, Pamela Carroll and Yolanda Carroll. He is also survived by his sister, Lily Fay Haynes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020
