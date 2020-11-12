Johnnie Espinosa
March 18, 1953 - November 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Johnnie Espinosa, age 67, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas to Andrew and Natividad Espinosa.
He was a highly skilled carpenter and worked in the mobile home industry for many years. He was a great conversationalist and always left you with a smile.
He was preceded by his parents and brother Louis. Johnnie is survived by 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Viewing will be held at Amalla Funeral Home on Friday November 13, 2020 from3pm-8pm with Rosary service at 6pm.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.