1/1
Johnnie Espinosa
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Espinosa
March 18, 1953 - November 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Johnnie Espinosa, age 67, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas to Andrew and Natividad Espinosa.
He was a highly skilled carpenter and worked in the mobile home industry for many years. He was a great conversationalist and always left you with a smile.
He was preceded by his parents and brother Louis. Johnnie is survived by 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Viewing will be held at Amalla Funeral Home on Friday November 13, 2020 from3pm-8pm with Rosary service at 6pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Amalla Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
Amalla Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amalla Funeral Home
5210 Mccart Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 924-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
You were taken to young. Now you can find rest without pain. You will missed. Love you
Rose Flores
Family
November 10, 2020
I'll miss you too johnny bt i will all the memory's of you close to my heart.
Rosemarie Guzman Medina
Family
November 9, 2020
I will miss you dearly my wonderful cousin but I’ll keep you close to my heart. Love you always. RIP. May God hold you close. Until we meet again.
Mary Conde-pina
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved