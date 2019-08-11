|
Johnnie Everett Spoonts ARLINGTON--Johnnie Everett Spoonts passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home in Arlington, followed by inurnment at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Honorary Pallbearers: Dennis Parks, Patty Collins, Cory Kirby, Drew Kirby, Roy Massengill and John Henry Holland. John was born Feb. 17, 1945, in San Angelo, Texas, to Bonnie Daniel Spoonts and Cloreta Dean Bruton Spoonts. A graduate of San Angelo High School and San Angelo College, John followed in his father's footsteps by enlisting in the U.S. Army. After completing Officers Training School and Jungle Warfare Training in Panama, this west Texas son was shipped to Vietnam where he served his country with honor as a first lieutenant in the 9th Infantry Division. His bravery and efforts as a platoon leader had earned him a Bronze Star, but he was eventually wounded in a fire fight in May of 1969. For this, he received the Purple Heart. After receiving several operations in Japan, John returned home with an honorable discharge in August of that same year. Upon returning to the USA, John found employment with Texas Refinery Corp. He referred to Texas Refinery Corp. as his extended family and stayed with the company until his retirement in November 2017, after 47 years. While working with one of TRC's subsidiary companies in Ohio, John met the love of his life, a school teacher named JoEtta Bryte. With Texas in his heart, the two returned together to his home state to plant their roots. They enjoyed spending time together traveling the state of Texas, enjoying its natural beauty. John leaves a legacy of being a patient and caring person. A great storyteller, John was always eager to share his knowledge and wisdom with anyone who was willing to listen. He was a wonderful husband, brother, stepfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 30 years, JoEtta Spoonts; sister, Linda Massengill and her husband, Roy; niece, Stephanie Price and her husband, Chris; grandnieces, Madison Helton and husband, Jon, and Kristen Price; stepdaughter, Amy and husband, David Kirby; stepsons, Cory Kirby and Drew Kirby.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019