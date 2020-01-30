|
|
Johnnie Mae Riggs GODLEY -- Born Johnnie Mae Thompson on September 27, 1926 to John Henry and Fannie May Thompson in Sanger, Texas, Johnnie Riggs departed this world on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at age 93. SERVICE: A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM at the Godley United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: Donations to honor Johnnie can be made to the . The youngest of five children, Johnnie grew up in Haltom City with her parents and four older brothers, Floyd, J D, Garland and Charles Thompson. Graduating from Birdville High School in 1944, she worked in in Bookkeeping and Accounting at Leonard Brothers, Swift, Texaco and Montgomery Ward in Ft. Worth where she met her future Husband, James Curtis Riggs. They were married December 25, 1946 at Grace Methodist Church in Fort Worth. Johnnie was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the community, church, local schools, Welcome Wagon, Meal on Wheels and Eastern Star where she twice served as Worthy Matron in the Godley Chapter 922. Johnnie loved playing cards and dominos. In her younger years she enjoyed hosting dinner parties and bridge clubs for great conversation, laughter and good cheer. She loved bowling and was an accomplished bridge player, a devout Christian and avid reader. Johnnie and her late husband James Curtis Riggs raised their three children in Fort Worth, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver and Baltimore as he proceeded in his career as an Executive with Montgomery Ward. They retired to their home state of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Riggs. SURVIVORS: Her three children, David Raye Riggs and wife, Judy of Aptos, Calif., Robert Alton Riggs and his wife, Ellen of Chambersburg, Penn., Kathy Lynn Donica and her husband, John of Godley, Texas; her grandchildren, Kimberly Wiebe, Jaime Riggs, Tony Sommer, Charles Sommer, and James Sommer, Charlie Riggs and his wife Lauren, Shelby Riggs, Andrew Donica and Matthew Donica; and her great-grandchildren, Sam Wiebe, Chelsea Wiebe, Kaitlynn Riggs and James Curtis Riggs.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020