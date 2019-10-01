Home

Walters Funeral Home
610 South Commerce Street
Centerville, TX 75833
(903) 536-2551
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Liberty Cemetery
Johnnie Nettles Obituary
Johnnie Nettles FORT WORTH--Johnnie Nettles, 102, flew with the angels to his eternal home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with viewing at 11 a.m., at Walters Funeral Home, 610 S. Commerce, Centerville, Texas, 75833. Graveside service follows in Liberty Cemetery, north of Centerville. Arrangements are under the direction of Walters Funeral Home, www.waltersfuneralhome.com. Johnnie was born May 10, 1917, in Monroeville, Ala. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Annie Dorman Nettles. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 30 years, Willie Nell Nettles. His surviving children and stepchildren are Michael and Jenelyn Nettles of Ohio, Gary and Elizabeth Dorman of Arizona, Dennis and Kelly Dorman of Texas, and Steve Dorman of Nevada. His many grandchildren are Corey, Kit, Jennifer, Sarah, Curt, Cadie, Alex, Cody, Darred, Seth, Leland, Tatiana, Dashan, Martha, Vanessa, Karmyn, and preceded in death, Cole; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
