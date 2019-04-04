Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
Johnnie Ray Johnston Obituary
Johnnie Ray Johnston ANNETTA NORTH -- Johnnie Ray Johnston, 84, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Johnnie was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Falcon Steel Company. Johnnie was preceded in death by three sons. SURVIVORS: His wife of 65 years, Lela Johnston; son, Joey Johnston and wife, Adrianne of Annetta North, Texas; daughter, Joni Brown and husband, Gary of Lakeland, Fla; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
