Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Johnny Allen Nelson Jr.


1959 - 2020
Johnny Allen Nelson Jr. Obituary
Johnny Allen Nelson Jr. PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZ.-Johnny Allen Nelson Jr., 60, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery, 7301 East Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas. Johnny was born in La Mesa, Calif., on March 21, 1959. The family moved back to Texas around 1965 and settled back in Fort Worth, Texas. Growing up in Handley, Johnny loved working on cars with his dad, and he eventually raced dirt track cars in Texas and Arizona. Johnny eventually settled in Arizona, and one of his favorite places was Sedona, Ariz., where he would love to take his family to visit. Johnny worked for RDO Equipment in Prescott, Ariz., for over 20 years. Johnny was a loyal employee, and he had a wonderful knack of interacting and helping customers. He will be missed by his co-workers as well as all their customers. A bronze plaque honoring Johnny will hang in his workplace. SURVIVORS: Johnny is survived by his mom and dad, John and Janet Nelson of Weatherford, Texas; his sister and brother-in-law, Roxanne and Gary Myers of Burleson and their children, David of Pensacola, Fla., Justin of Dallas, Texas, and Shannen of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his younger brother, Michael Nelson and sons, Michael and Owen, of Weatherford, Texas; as well as so many other family and friends. His family will miss him dearly.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
