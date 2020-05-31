Johnny Angelo Seno Lanzarotti FORT WORTH--Johnny Angelo Seno Lanzarotti, 90, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with the graveside service and interment following in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, Fort Worth. Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 32 years of service. Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Lanzarotti. SURVIVORS: Johnny is survived by his children, Mark (Carmel) Lanzarotti, Susan Lanzarotti, and Sandra (Kevin) Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and extended family members.